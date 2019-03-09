President Trump on Saturday tore into Ann Coulter on Twitter, blasting the conservative commentator on social media as a “Wacky Nut Job” seemingly in response to her recent criticisms of his immigration policies.

“Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border,” Mr. Trump tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern time.

“Major sections of Wall are being built…and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly,” Mr. Trump continued. “Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA

Ms. Coulter did not immediately respond publicly to Mr. Trump’s remark.

An author and syndicated columnist, Ms. Coulter has been among the loudest conservative critics of Mr. Trump, taking particular aim in recent months at efforts to build a wall at the southern U.S. border.

Mr. Trump will “just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populist for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever,” Ms. Coulter said late last year.

“My prediction is his support will evaporate and Trump will very likely not finish his term and definitely not be elected to a second term,” she told The Daily Caller at the time.

