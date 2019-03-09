MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana jury has exonerated a Missoula police officer who shot and killed an armed 49-year-old woman during a confrontation last year.

The Missoulian reports that the jury needed little time Friday to find that the actions of Officer Joseph Burger were justified.

Testimony and evidence presented to the seven-person jury at the coroner’s inquest showed Jenessa Cooper had swung into aggression when she first attacked her roommates.

Burger testified that he followed his training when he responded to the house last Nov. 18 and shouted commands at Cooper to drop her .45-caliber handgun. He says he fired seven rounds at her as she raised her pistol toward him.

Cooper died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

