NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina judge has ordered the release of the limited video footage available of a deputy-involved shooting that left one man dead.

News outlets report that Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner ordered the release of the footage from the shooting Feb. 9 outside Bailey. Nash County deputies killed Johnathan Ramirez during a standoff that occurred as they responded to a possible sexual assault.

The Ramirez family and three television stations - WRAL, WNCN and WTVD - had sought release of the video. Sumner said the family would view the footage before it’s released to the media within five days.

State Bureau of Investigation agents testified Thursday that only one of at least eight body and dashboard cameras was turned during the standoff.

