PRAGUE (AP) - Czech police say a patient has opened fire in a Prague hospital, wounding two other patients.
They say the incident occurred before midnight on Friday in the hematology ward of the Vinohrady University Hospital, where the three shared a room. The attacker was detained after he was disarmed by nurses.
One of the wounded is in a very serious condition. Police say they are investigating.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.