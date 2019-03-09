R. Kelly was released Saturday from a Chicago jail after someone paid $161,000 in back child support owed by the embattled Grammy Award winner.

The singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, exited the Cook County Department of Corrections three days after being jailed for unpaid child support owed to his ex-wife.

Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, said that the payment was made Saturday morning but that she was unsure who was responsible, The Associated Press reported.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out,” Mr. Kelly told reporters gathered outside the jail. “That is all I can say right now.”

“I love my fans,” he subsequently responded to a shouted question.

Mr. Kelly, 52, first found fame in the 1990s for songs including “Bump n’ Grind” and “I Believe I Can Fly,” the latter earning him three Grammy Awards in 1998.

He was charged last month with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse related to allegations spanning more than a decade involving several underage victims. He was released late last month after posting bond, but he was re-jailed on Wednesday this week for unpaid child support.

Mr. Kelly has denied all allegations.

