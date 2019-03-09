Roy Moore, an Alabama Republican whose failed 2017 U.S. Senate campaign was marked by numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, revealed he is weighing running again in 2020.

“Tell me what you’re thinking about throwing your hat back into the ring,” American Family Radio host Bryan Fischer asked Mr. Moore in an interview that aired Friday.

“I’m seriously considering it, I think that it [the 2017 Senate race] was stolen,” Mr. Moore responded.

A former chief justice for the Supreme Court of Alabama, Mr. Moore last ran in the special election held to succeed Jeff Sessions, a Republican who represented the state in the Senate for 20 years prior to relinquishing that role to serve as President Trump’s first attorney general.

Mr. Moore, 72, narrowly lost the contest after several women claimed he sexually abused them decades earlier. He has denied the allegations.

Doug Jones, Alabama Democrat and a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, ultimately won the Senate seat after defeating Mr. Moore by a margin of about 1.5 percent.

Mr. Sessions, meanwhile, left the Trump administration in November 2018.

The Senate seat currently held by Mr. Jones, 64, is up for grabs again in 2020. At least one Republican — Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama’s 1st Congressional District — has previously announced plans to seek the state GOP’s nomination in the race.

Mr. Jones is the first Democrat elected to represent Alabama in the Senate in 25 years.

