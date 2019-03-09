AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine has launched a review of its chief medical examiner and his side consulting business.

The Portland Press Herald reports the attorney general’s office confirmed a lawmaker’s complaint triggered the review this week.

A mistrial was recently declared when Maine Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum changed his opinion about the direction of the shotgun wound in a Windham murder case.

The Bangor Daily News report s a Connecticut prosecutor wrote a 2016 letter to then-Attorney General Janet Mills about testimony Flomenbaum gave in a Connecticut case. Flomenbaum had given testimony as an out-of-state consultant during a child manslaughter trial that a judge deemed not credible.

Mills’ spokesman said she doesn’t recall seeing the letter and didn’t know the extent of Flomenbaum’s consulting business.

Efforts to speak with Flomenbaum were unsuccessful Saturday.

