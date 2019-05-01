The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prepared Wednesday to release the results of a study into the risks associated with electric scooters increasingly appearing in cities across the country.

CDC officials are slated to reveal their findings at a conference Thursday amid companies including Uber, Lyft, Bird and Lime placing e-scooters on streets from coast to coast, CNBC reported.

A preliminary summary of the CDC’s study revealed that e-scooter riders have reported injuries at a rate of 14.3 per 100,000 trips, but that a significant number of those accidents could have been avoided, the report said.

Nearly half of injured e-scooter riders reported hurting their heads, while the next most frequently reported injuries involved fractures to the upper and lower extremities, the report said.

“A high proportion of e-scooter related injuries involved potentially preventable risk factors, such as lack of helmet use, or motor vehicle interaction,” the summary said, CNBC reported.

The majority of injuries happened on the street, and nearly one-third — 29% — were related to first-time riders, the report said.

“Interventions aimed at these risks and education to first-time riders could potentially reduce injury incidence and severity,” CNBC quoted from the report.

CDC officials began the study in March at the request of the health and transportation officials in Austin, Texas, the report said.

The full report is slated to be released Thursday at the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) conference in Atlanta, CNBC reported.

CDC did not immediately return a message seeking further details.

“We hope to build upon the results of this study as more agencies nationwide may use it as a base to expand their research and knowledge about this new mode of transportation,” a spokesperson for the Austin Public Health Department told CNBC.

E-scooters have appeared seemingly overnight in scores of cities both domestically and abroad, and Bird — one of the biggest companies involved — claims to have facilitated over 10 million e-scooter rides within a year of launching in September 2017.

Bird and Lime, a competing e-scooter company, recently boasted a combined value of over $3.1 billion, researchers wrote in a previous report released in January.

Neither company immediately returned requests for comment.

Conducted out of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the January report similarly warned that researchers were aware of a sudden surge in e-scooter-related head injuries being reported around L.A., and that area hospitals were treating more people injured while on e-scooters than bicycles.

