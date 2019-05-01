President Trump called for an end to violence motivated by religious hatred Wednesday, citing attacks ranging from a shooting at a California synagogue to terrorist bombings at Christian churches in Sri Lanka.

“Violence and terrorism against people of all faiths must end and it must end now,” the president said to applause at a National Day of Prayer dinner at the White House.

The president and first lady Melania Trump hosted about 100 faith leaders. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also attended.

Mr. Trump said he was sending his “love and prayers” to the Jewish Americans wounded at the Chabad of Poway synagogue near San Diego, where one woman was killed and several injured Saturday in a shooting. He called the attack “so tragic and so horrible.”

Then the president turned to other examples of violence against religious communities.

“We mourn for the Christians murdered in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, and grieve for the Muslims murdered at their mosques in New Zealand,” Mr. Trump said. “Here at home, we also remember the three historically black churches burned recently in Louisiana and the horrific shooting last year at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.”

Mr. Trump said the U.S. is stronger when people of different faiths are united, adding, “when we embrace the fullness of our faiths, we become better friends, better neighbors, better citizens and better people.”

“We will be a nation that believes forever and we certainly believe more than anyone in the power of prayer,” he said.

He said the Senate on Thursday will confirm the 100th judge he has nominated to the federal courts, telling the audience “we’re breaking records” on judicial confirmations, “which means a lot to the people in this room because you were treated very poorly.”

