MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) - A police chief on Long Island and several others have been indicted on corruption charges in an alleged traffic ticket-fixing case.

Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday on grand larceny, tampering with public records, official misconduct and other charges.

Nassau County prosecutors say Johnson was promoted to chief of police shortly after allegedly fixing tickets on the behest of former village Trustee Perry Pettus, who also pleaded not guilty on corruption charges.

Johnson’s attorney, Ronald Bekoff, defended his client’s 24 years of police service. He said Johnson made chief last year after repeatedly scoring first on the test for the position. He said Johnson would not step down.

A Hempstead police sergeant and a restaurant owner have also been charged.

