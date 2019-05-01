ST. LOUIS (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people in north St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies were found late Tuesday after reports of a shooting at a home in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. Few details have been released about the deaths.
