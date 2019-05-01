BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Jury selection is continuing for a third day in the trial of a Vermont man accused in a wrong-way crash that killed five teenagers.

Steven Bourgoin has pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder for the Oct. 8, 2016, crash on Interstate 89 in Williston.

Police say Bourgoin caused the Interstate 89 crash, before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes.

Four Harwood Union High School students and a friend who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire were killed.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Bourgoin’s attorneys are expected to say that he was insane at the time of the crash.

The trial is expected to start on Monday.

