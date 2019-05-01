Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham praised special counsel Robert Mueller in opening remarks ahead of Attorney General William P. Barr’s testimony on Mr. Mueller’s final conclusions.

“Bob Mueller has a reputation in this town and throughout the country as being an outstanding lawyer and a man of the law,” said Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, in his opening remarks.

Mr. Graham pointed to the voluminous documents and records viewed by Mr. Mueller and his team, saying President Trump did not restrict the special counsel’s access to information.

“The president never did anything to stop Mueller from doing his job,” Mr. Graham said.

The senator also took a shot at Democrats who have pushed for Mr. Trump to be charged with obstruction of justice in the wake of the the special counsel’s report. Mr. Graham said Mr. Mueller did not find Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 election, therefore there was no crime to obstruct.

“Attempted obstruction of justice of a crime that never occurred is the new standard around here,” Mr. Graham said.

