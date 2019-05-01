WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) - A second man faces criminal charges in the disappearance of a south Mississippi man missing since January.

Stone County deputies tell WLOX-TV they arrested Chris Hendrix on Tuesday, charging him with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Hendrix is scheduled to see a judge Thursday.

Dwaine Rogers has been jailed since April 12 on the same charge, with bail set at $250,000. It’s unclear if Rogers has a lawyer.

Both men are charged in connection with the disappearance of 37-year-old Robert Bruce Hariel of Perkinston, missing since Jan. 11. Deputies say Hariel was last seen in a white sedan with Hendrix. The car was later found burned in Perkinston.

Hariel was reported missing after he didn’t show up for work.

Investigators are still appealing for information about Hariel’s whereabouts.

