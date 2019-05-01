NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff says the child was in a car that was struck by gunfire in the city at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, but by the time they arrived at the scene, the child had been taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.
Duff says the boy is expected to survive.
No additional details were released.
The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced.
