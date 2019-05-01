ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a homeowner shot at two men during an attempted home invasion, injuring one of them.
St. Petersburg police say the shots were fired around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday after the two masked men entered the home.
Police officers found 26-year-old Randy Stanley in the middle of the road. He had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second suspect fled and police are searching for him.
The homeowner’s name hasn’t been released.
