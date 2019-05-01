COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Scandinavian Airlines is cancelling another 280 flights across the Nordic region through Thursday afternoon (1200 GMT), affecting 20,000 more passengers, due to a pilots’ strike.
The cancellation comes on top of 504 flight canceled Wednesday and hundreds more since pilots began an open-ended strike on Friday due to the collapse of pay negotiations.
Karin Nyman, a Scandinavian Airlines spokeswoman, welcomed the resumption on Wednesday of talks with the pilots - the first contacts since talks collapsed - saying it raised “hope that it will lead to constructive conversations.” The talks are being held in in Oslo, Norway.
