LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal shooting involving Valencia County sheriff’s deputies.
Few details were released immediately but the Sheriff’s Office says all deputies are safe.
Officials say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Meadow Lake, which is 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Los Lunas.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.