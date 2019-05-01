WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor has been convicted in federal court on drug distribution charges.
A jury found 60-year-old Dr. George P. Naum of Wheeling guilty Tuesday of illegally distributing controlled substances.
Prosecutors say Naum conspired with others on the illegal operation from a drug treatment center in Weirton from 2008 to 2016.
Naum faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of two counts of distributing controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.
