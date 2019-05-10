PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he accidentally and fatally shot his friend in the face.
Maricopa County court documents say Destin Molina pulled the trigger on a Mossberg Model 88 shotgun he thought was unloaded on Thursday and shot 20-year-old Omar Davis.
Police say no evidence suggested a fight or argument had occurred before the shooting.
Authorities say Davis died from the gunshot wound.
According to court documents, the 20-year-old Molina was booked into jail on suspicion of one count of negligent homicide with bond set at $100,000.
It was not known if Molina had an attorney.
