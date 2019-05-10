President Trump followed through Friday on his threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, upping the stakes in his trade war even as he pointed to “very congenial talks” between China’s main negotiator and his administration in Washington.

The tariffs spiked from 10% to 25% after trade discussions between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer late Thursday failed to produce a deal or way to delay bigger levies. Talks will resume Friday.

In a series of online posts, Mr. Trump seems to downplay the value of a deal and defended the tariffs as a potential revenue source for the U.S. that could be reinvested in agriculture or humanitarian assistance abroad. He also cited health care and infrastructure.

“Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind. Also, much easier & quicker to do,” he said on Twitter. “Our Farmers will do better, faster, and starving nations can now be helped. Waivers on some products will be granted, or go to new source!”

Mr. Trump says the tariffs are inflicting financial pain on China, though economists say the burden largely falls on U.S. importers, who pass higher costs to American consumers — essentially making it a new tax.

Negotiators from the Trump administration and China have been working for months to strike a trade deal that addresses a host of issues, including complaints the Chinese steal American technology and demand trade secrets to gain leverage over the U.S.

The sides appeared to be nearing a deal in recent weeks, though things took a turn last weekend, when Mr. Trump suggested Beijing was reneging on prior negotiations and threatened to impose stiffer tariffs.

Chinese officials said they plan to respond in kind, escalating tensions and rattling the markets.

The president recently suggested the Chinese were holding out in hopes of facing off with a Democratic president who’d take a weaker line after 2020.

