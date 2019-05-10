AUBURN, Neb. (AP) - A driver has been convicted in the death of a man fatally injured in a collision on a southeast Nebraska highway.
Nemaha County District Court records say 53-year-old Monty Eaton, of Nebraska City, was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter and two counts of transporting a child while intoxicated. His sentencing is scheduled for July 22.
Authorities say Eaton was driving with two children when he turned his sport utility vehicle into a car that was trying to pass his Feb. 3 last year on U.S. Highway 75 north of Auburn. A passenger in the car, 26-year-old Travis Ries, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.