PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A former aide to a Philadelphia mayor will serve three months of house arrest after admitting she stole from a city-run nonprofit entity.

Former city representative Desiree Peterkin Bell pleaded guilty Friday to theft and other misdemeanors related to the Mayor’s Fund she oversaw during the administration of Democratic Mayor Michael Nutter.

Her lawyer says he’s pleased with the outcome that permitted the 41-year-old to avoid jail time.

Defense attorney Walter Weir says the plea was “the right outcome” and acknowledges “some errors of judgment, unquestionably.”

She’ll be required to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to the city for what prosecutors say was personal spending with taxpayer money on such items as a vacation, meals and transportation.

