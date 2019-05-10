Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the Senate Intelligence Committee for issuing a Donald Trump Jr. to deliver additional testimony, recommending the president’s eldest son “not to come.”

“I think it is ridiculous. [He already] testified for 25 hours. They are bringing him back based on the testimony of Michael Cohen who went to prison on Monday for what? Lying to Congress and when we had him back two months ago in front of our committee, he lied seven times,” the Ohio Republican said on Fox News Network, referring to the president’s former lawyer and “fixer” who pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, among other crimes.

“So, bring Donald Trump [Jr.] back in to testify again, based on the testimony of a guy who’s in prison for lying to Congress? I just don’t see this,” Mr. Jordan said.

“I would encourage him not to come. I mean look, you give 25 hours to Congress — what else is there to ask? You’re bringing [him] back because of something Michael Cohen said on his way to prison? Come on. I think American people see through this,” he said.

Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. Thursday to testify on his original 2017 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the Mueller investigation.

Mr. Burr’s decision appears to conflict with his top Republican colleague in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently said he considered the “case closed” on the Mueller investigation and said it was time for Congress to “move on.”

