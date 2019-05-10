MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) - A man charged with killing a Hollywood television director in 1985 has appeared in a North Carolina court.

The News Herald of Morganton reports that a Burke County judge on Friday ordered 52-year-old Edwin Jerry Hiatt held without bond until a June hearing. Hiatt was also appointed an attorney.

Hiatt has been charged with murder in the killing of Barry Crane in Los Angeles. A housekeeper found the body of Crane, who directed episodes of 1970s and ‘80s TV shows including “The Incredible Hulk” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Crane’s death went unsolved until police said they matched a fingerprint from Crane’s stolen car to Hiatt last year. They subsequently used DNA testing and interviewed Hiatt.

Hiatt told reporters he didn’t remember what happened and was a heavy drug user at the time.

