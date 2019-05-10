JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating a wreck between a police officer and a woman in Mississippi’s largest city that ended with the woman dying.

Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says a patrol vehicle collided with a small sedan on Thursday night in south Jackson. The driver of the car, 59-year-old Pamela Sonner, died after arriving at a hospital.

Holmes says the officer, who wasn’t named, was hospitalized overnight with “moderate” injuries and later released.

Both victims appeared to have been traveling on the same thoroughfare before colliding, but Holmes says investigators haven’t determined the cause of the wreck.

