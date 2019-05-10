HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting into a home last November, wounding two children.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Thursday’s sentencing in Butler County follows 23-year-old Noah Jones’ guilty plea in March to two counts of felonious assault.
Court records show that 22-month-old Adison Mitchell was shot in the jaw and 9-year-old Kayla Rayder was shot in the leg.
Neighbors reported that a man twice drove by the home and fired multiple shots.
It remains unclear why shots were fired.
A message seeking comment was left with Jones’ attorney Friday.
