RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The University of California, Riverside, says classes are continuing after someone was arrested in connection with a threat made on Snapchat.

The university says in a social media post Friday that classes are on a normal schedule.

The university has not released details of the arrest, but says the investigation is continuing.

Threat investigations have also occurred this month at two other Southern California universities.

