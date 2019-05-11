MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - A former long haul trucker authorities say is linked by DNA to slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois has been ordered hospitalized at a psychiatric facility to determine if he’s mentally competent to stand trial on rape charges outside Cleveland.

The Medina Gazette reports Medina County Judge Joyce Kimbler on Friday ordered 49-year-old Samuel Legg’s hospitalization for up to four months.

Legg is charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in September 1997. The Medina County prosecutor then didn’t pursue charges after questioning the victim’s credibility.

Defense attorney David Sheldon says Legg is currently unable to assist in his defense.

Authorities arrested Legg at an Arizona group home in January after updated DNA technology linked him to the rape, three Ohio slayings and one in Illinois.

