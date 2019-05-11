WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) - Florida detectives say they’re investigating the death of a man discovered inside a burning home.
A Broward Sheriff’s Office news release says 40-year-old John Young was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night following a fire at a Wilton Manors home.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.