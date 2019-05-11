CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Prison surveillance video obtained by a newspaper from the state shows blurred images of two inmates brutally stabbing a corrections officer at a southern Ohio prison.

The video and a story describing what happened Feb. 20, 2018, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville were posted late Friday on the Chillicothe Gazette’s website .

Inmates Casey Pigge (pij) and Greg Reinke are seen in the video using prison made knives to attack corrections officer Matthew Mathias, who survived 32 stab wounds and was hospitalized for weeks. Video shows corrections officers converging on the infirmary to stop the attack and Mathias being taken away on a stretcher.

The Associated Press obtained a report after the attack detailing staff complacency, supervision problems, and outdated security policies and orders at the prison.

