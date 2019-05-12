WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in eastern Arkansas.

Online records at the Crittenden County Jail indicate 31-year-old Ladarrell Murray of Proctor, 31-year-old Cordarrell Murray of Wet Memphis and 26-year-old Kendall Mays of West Memphis were in custody Sunday on a variety of complaints, including murder and robbery. The records don’t indicate that they are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Authorities say they are accused of fatally shooting and killing an unidentified victim shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday in West Memphis, about 122 miles (196 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

West Memphis police say Ladarrell Murray was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment. The other two suspects were arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday in a neighboring apartment.

