House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused President Trump of trying to get Ukraine to help win his re-election in 2020 by targeting the Biden family in an investigation.

“Going after his son is just a method of going after someone the president believes is his most formidable opponent,” Mr. Schiff said on ABC’s “Meet the Press. “So let the president go after him, but don’t seek the help of a foreign government in your election.”

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, is set to travel to Ukraine to lobby for an investigation into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and a local gas company owner. The former New York City mayor claimed that Mr. Biden tried to intercede in Ukrainian politics on his son’s behalf.

“There’s no evidence nor has there ever been any evidence that he was doing anything but trying to get the Ukraine government to crack down on corruption,” Mr. Schiff said in defense of Mr. Biden.

However, Sen. Rand Paul said that this kind of investigation was used against the president during his campaign.

“I think from the very beginning this has been politically motivated,” he said. “Now both sides are doing it. I think it goes back even to the Clintons. This is why we shouldn’t have special prosecutors.”

