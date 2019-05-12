Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential contender, joined House Democrats in accusing President Trump of causing a constitutional crisis.

“I think we’re seeing a breakdown of Constitutional responsibilities,” she said on CNN Sunday. “It is fair to say we are looking at a crisis — not only of confidence — but a constitutional crisis.”

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler have said that the president’s decision to issue execute privilege over the entire Mueller report and supporting evidence is evidence that there is threat to Congress’ ability to exercise their constitutional duty.

This comes as frustration from Democrats mounts against the president and his administration for ignoring subpoenas for witnesses and documents on several of their investigations into his personal businesses, administration, and finances.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.