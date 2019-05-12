Sen. Kamala Harris slammed President Trump for his approach to dealing with China, saying he needs to not handle the trade dispute through his social media.

The 2020 presidential hopeful said it was “irresponsible” for Mr. Trump to essentially conduct foreign policy on a whim via Twitter, without working together with allies to counteract China.

“The president and his administration have failed to realize we’re stronger when we work with our allies on every issue — China included,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On Friday, Mr. Trump raised tariffs from 10 % to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese imports, ramping up escalations in trade war that appeared to be subsiding as a negotiators worked towards a deal.

“The relationship between President Xi [Jinping] and myself remains a very strong one, and conversations into the future will continue,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “In the meantime, the United States has imposed Tariffs on China, which may or may not be removed depending on what happens with respect to future negotiations!”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul also had concerns about the president’s strategy, warning that it could undo all the economic growth created by the GOP tax plan.

“We’re in the middle of this and the president is playing a negotiating battle with the Chinese and I think he feels that at this point they can’t really back out,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Get this done because the longer we’re involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance there is that we could actually enter in a recession.”

