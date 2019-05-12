House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Congress needs to move on from Trump-related investigations, including Senate Republicans eyeing additional testimony from Donald Trump Jr.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr issued a subpoena Thursday for the eldest Trump son to return to Capitol Hill to discuss his original testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Donald Trump Jr. has spent 27 hours already testifying. They’re requesting him back based upon something that Cohen has said, when he is in jail for lying to Congress,” Mr. McCarthy said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

He argued that nothing Mr. Trump tells the Senate will “change the outcome of the Mueller report.”

Mr. Burr’s decision to issue a subpoena came just days after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said it was “cased closed” on the special counsel investigation.

“We want to move forward. We’ve got health care, we’ve got trade, we’ve got a crisis on our border. The Democrats are more interested in subpoenas than solutions,” Mr. McCarthy said.

