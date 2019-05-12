LEE, N.H. (AP) - Two people with outstanding arrest warrants led police on a high-speed chase in New Hampshire that topped 100 mph at times.
The New Hampshire State Police says it was notified by Pittsfield police that the department was in pursuit of a vehicle for numerous traffic violations on Saturday night. Troopers in Dover used spike strips and assisted the Pittsfield department after the chase moved from a highway to Route 4.
The vehicle finally came to a stop after the Lee Police Department deployed another spike strip. Police arrested the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Michaud of Manchester, who faces numerous charges. The passenger, 39-year-old Javier Luna of Manchester, was also found to have an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
Police said they didn’t know if Michaud and Luna are represented by attorneys.
