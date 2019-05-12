LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a large fight outside a New Jersey adult entertainment establishment left two men in critical condition, one after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Linden police said the brawl began at about 3 a.m. Sunday outside Cheeques Gentlemen’s Club, and two people were assaulted by multiple suspects.
Police say one of the men, a 31-year-old Jersey City resident, was then struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Both were taken to University Hospital in Newark and listed in critical condition.
Police are asking any witnesses to call investigators.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.