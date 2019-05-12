SARVER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed as she drove home from her western Pennsylvania workplace, and a male suspect was later found dead in a Pittsburgh cemetery.

State police say 62-year-old Mary Jo Kornick of Freeport had a protection-from-abuse order against 72-year-old Nicholas Domek III of Pittsburgh.

Police say she was headed home at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Route 356 in Buffalo Township when she veered into oncoming traffic and clipped the rear of an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators said Domek “immediately drove onto the scene” from the opposite direction, pulled next to the crash site and shot Kornick.

Police said Domek was found dead in Calvary Catholic Cemetery shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday with a handgun. Investigators suspect he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

