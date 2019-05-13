BOSTON (AP) - The names of three Massachusetts police officers who died in the line of duty are being dedicated on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington.

The ceremony including a candlelight vigil is scheduled for Monday night.

The names of 371 U.S. law enforcement officers in all are being dedicated, including those of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

Gannon was shot and killed while helping served an arrest warrant in Barnstable in April 2018. Chesna was shot last July while investigating reports of an erratic driver.

The third Massachusetts officer being honored is former Worcester Officer Leon Moody, who died in September 1932.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will deliver special remarks and lead in reading the names of the fallen.

