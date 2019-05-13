ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Albuquerque man has been convicted of distributing heroin that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old addict in 2011.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Raymond Moya was found guilty Monday on two heroin trafficking offenses.

Moya was indicted in May 2015. At the time, Moya was serving a 72-month federal prison sentence for his conviction for committing a heroin trafficking crime in Albuquerque in November 2011.

Prosecutors say Cameron Weiss died from an overdose in August 2011, one day after buying heroin from Moya.

Moya remains in custody pending his sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Because of his status as a career offender with a criminal history that includes at least four prior felony convictions, prosecutors say Moya could be facing a life prison sentence.

