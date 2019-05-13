COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say burglars took an undisclosed number of guns from a gun shop in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the break-in happened early Monday at Palladium Gun Shop in Coopersville. The sheriff’s office says a law enforcement dog tracked the suspects a short distance, but it lost their scent. It’s believed that they got into a vehicle and drove away.

The break-in is under investigation.

