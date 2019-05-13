BERLIN (AP) - Police investigating the mysterious discovery of three bodies shot with crossbow bolts in a Bavarian hotel room said Monday they have found a third, unused crossbow inside a bag.

Investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between the three, found dead Saturday, and what exactly happened in the room in a Passau hotel near the Austrian border.

Police spokesman Stefan Gaisbauer said there are no indications that anyone other than those found dead were involved but that it is not yet clear what happened.

“We assume that no other people were involved in the deaths of the three,” Gaisbauer told The Associated Press, adding that autopsy results were expected Tuesday.

The dead, a 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30, are all German citizens. The man and the older woman are from the state of Rhineland-Palatinate in southwestern Germany, while the younger woman was last registered as living in Wittingen in Lower Saxony, in the north of the country. Police did not release further details on the identities of the three.

Their dead bodies were found at the hotel on Saturday morning by an employee who opened the door to their three-bed room when they didn’t respond to repeated knocking.

The man and the older woman were lying together in bed, while the younger woman was lying on the floor. All three bodies had bolts inside them but police did not say how many.

Two crossbows were already found Saturday.

Crossbows can be purchased legally in Germany by all people aged 18 or older.

