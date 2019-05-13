Christopher Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting a domestic terror attack, will remain jailed until his pending trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.

The decision reverses a magistrate judge who last month said Lt. Hasson could be released ahead of his trial.

“The nature and circumstances of this case weighs in favor of detention,” said U.S. District Judge George Jerrod Hazel.

Federal prosecutors have argued that Lt. Hasson was amassing weapons in preparation for a major terror attack and planned to murder civilians “on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

But prosecutors have not charged him with any terrorism-related offenses since his Feb. 15 arrest and subsequent indictment.

Instead, the government has lodged gun and drug charges against Lt. Hasson, accusing him of possessing an illegal silencer and a banned substance. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 31 years in prison if convicted.

