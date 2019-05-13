ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama police officer has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a teenage boy.
Al.com reports that 40-year-old Nicholas “Shane” Osborn was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday on charges including electronic solicitation of a child and sodomy.
Osborn is a former police sergeant in Oneonta (ah NEE ahn tah).
He was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2017 and indicted a few months later on multiple counts involving a young man he met online.
Osborn pleaded guilty in March. He had been with the Oneonta Police Department since 2001.
