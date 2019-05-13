HOULTON, Maine (AP) - A trial is getting underway for a Maine man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Caribou man.
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of 22-year-old Jonathan Limary, who faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges stemming from the death of 44-year-old Caribou resident Jean Bragdon.
Bragdon was injured in an Oct. 30, 2017, fight with Limary.
Manslaughter charges were filed when he died several weeks later from post-surgical complications after the hospital discharged him.
