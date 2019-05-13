WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a District man whose body was found in woods in Virginia.

Prince William County police tell news outlets that 28-year-old Justin Orlando Myrick was arrested Friday and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. The body of 23-year-old Angelo Kadro Blakeney was found last month near a Woodbridge park about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of the District.

Police say evidence at the scene led them to Myrick; the nature of the evidence is unclear. Authorities haven’t said how or why Blakeney was killed. Police have said he had no known ties to the Virginia county.

It’s unclear if Myrick has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

