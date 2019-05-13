SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Miami area law enforcement agencies are looking for connections between a series of shootings that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Miami-Dade police said Monday at least seven people have been detained in the Sunday afternoon shooting outside Trump International Beach Resort Miami, where 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was wounded. The Miami Herald reported that a witness said she’s the girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy. The gunfire killed a 43-year-old man ending his shift across the street in Sunny Isles Beach, and grazed a 5-year-old boy.

Police later detained four men as they tried to enter the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Miami Beach Police say rapper AAB Hellabandz, whose real name was Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday.

