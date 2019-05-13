CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware have released the identity of a man accused of stabbing a New Castle County police officer in the leg during a foot chase.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 20-year-old Richard Brennan was arrested Saturday on charges including assault.

Police say a man matching Brennan’s description was spotted trespassing in the backyards of several homes that morning. Responding officers searched the area and found Brennan walking near Interstate 95.

Police say an officer tried to stop Brennan, who fled on foot with the officer in pursuit. A county police release says the officer caught up to Brennan on an interstate off-ramp and was stabbed in the ensuing struggle. Details of the struggle are unclear.

Authorities didn’t immediately release identity of the officer, who suffered a minor wound.

