SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities are searching for a Saratoga Springs man suspected of shooting a man over a business dispute.

Saratoga Springs police were searching Monday morning for 36-year-old Ryan Holladay.

Investigators say Holladay got into a business disagreement Sunday night with another man in Bluffdale.

Holladay then allegedly fired a handgun multiple times, hitting the victim in the arm and torso.

Police Chief Andrew Burton says the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers checked Holladay’s home but he was not there.

He is described as 6 feet tall, 235 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2017 black Ford F-350 pickup truck with Utah license plate 8D4VD.

